$5,000 reward offered for stolen $140,000 Park City fur coat

PARK CITY, Utah, Mar. 1, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are reaching out to the public for help in solving the shoplifting of a $140,000 fur coat.

“Our detectives are asking for your help identifying two suspects in the theft of a Russian sable fur coat valued at $140,000,” the Park City Police Department said in a Thursday statement., which included very clear photos of both suspects, despite concealing glasses and hats.

“The expensive garment was stolen from Sitka Fur Gallery on Main Street on Tuesday, February 27.

“The business is offering a $5,000 reward for any tips resulting in an arrest and the return of the fur coat.”

Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call police dispatch at 435-615-5500.