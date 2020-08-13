$5K reward offered after cat found, burned, tortured in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Humane Society of Utah has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who tied up a pet cat and set it on fire.

On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, the critically injured cat wandered into the yard of a woman living in Hildale.

“After taking the cat to a veterinarian in Hurricane, it was discovered that the cat had been tied up and set on fire,” the Humane Society statement says.

“Additional open wounds indicated that the cat, now named Sterling, had been tortured. The Humane Society of Utah is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the torture of Sterling.”

The Humane Society of Utah’s advocacy director, Rachel Heatley, said she was alarmed by the viciousness of the attack on Sterling.

“Hildale is known to be a tough spot for animals, but this level of cruelty should unnerve the community,” said Heatley, in a prepared statement. “In the interest of public safety, an individual who is capable of torturing an animal needs to be identified and taken off the street as soon as possible.”

Studies show that violence against humans and violence against animals are interrelated, the Humane Society statement says. Referred to as “The Link,” this interrelationship suggests that one type of violence tends to indicate the existence of or lead to other forms of violence.

“This needs to be taken seriously. Who knows what else this person or these people are capable of,” Heatley said.

Sterling is currently in the care of RSQ Dogs, a companion animal rescue organization based in St. George, Utah.

Anyone with information regarding who tortured Sterling is urged to contact the Colorado City Marshal’s Office dispatch at 928-875-2695. Any tipster can choose to remain anonymous.