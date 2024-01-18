Utah animal shelters report drastic increase in abandoned pets in 2023

MURRAY, Utah, Jan. 18, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Animal shelters across the state are reporting a drastic increase in the number of abandoned pets in 2023.

The Humane Society of Utah reported a staggering 78% increase in abandoned animals, which animal services officials say is a statewide problem.

Weber County Animal Services noted a signifiant rise in dogs abandoned in unincorporated areas, particularly near the Ogden Bay Waterfowl Management Area.

“Animal control has encountered numerous dogs tied to poles in public places with notes pleading for a home,” said Lisa Weiss, Weber County Animal Services’ animal care/community outreach coordinator. “Recently, we found four 10-week-old puppies left in a wire crate at our doorstep in freezing temperatures without any blankets or coats.”

The Humane Society of Utah took the four puppies into its care last week and all since have been adopted.

Housing issues have been the leading cause of animal surrenders in 2023, said Guinnevere Shuster, HSU’s director of marketing.

“We want to remind Utah residents that abandoning animals is illegal,” Shuster said. “However, we recognize the tough times people are facing and aim to provide alternatives for people considering abandoning their pets.”

HSU urges pet owners to explore rehoming options, noting Facebook hosts local groups such as Utah Animal Rescue & Rehoming where people can post information and photos about their pets to potential adopters.

Additionally, the Humane Society of Utah manages a free private pet rehoming service website.

Weber County Animal Services also offers several free resources for people looking to rehome their pets.

For those facing temporary crises, Ruff Haven Crisis Sheltering offers short-term pet fostering for 60 to 90 days, allowing owners to reunite with their pets post-crisis.

HSU also assists pet owners threatened with eviction due to their pets.

Individuals who need assistance with pet food or supplies can access free supplies from Salt Lake County Animal Services Pet Crew Pet Pantry, Ruff Haven Pet Pantry or Street Dawg Crew of Utah.