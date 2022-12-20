6.4 magnitude quake shakes Northern California

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, California, Dec. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) – An 6.4 magnitude earthquake rattled Northern California early Tuesday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake, which struck at 2:34 a.m. local time, was centered off the Pacific coast about 8 miles west of Ferndale, south of Eureka.

Widespread power outages are being reported with about 60,000 homes and residences in Humdboldt County without electricity in the quake’s aftermath.

The area was a hotbed of seismic activity in the hours following the initial temblor with more than a dozen aftershocks being recorded, the strongest of which was a 4.6 the quake which hit near Rio Dell, the USGS reported.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries, although images of minor damage are turning up on social media.

The epicenter of the quake was about 10 miles below the surface, the USGS said, and did not result in a tsunami threat.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.