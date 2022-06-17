8 residents displaced following Riverdale apartment fire

RIVERDALE, Utah, June 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire officials say eight people are temporarily displaced following a fire at a Riverdale apartment complex Thursday night.

The fire at Mountain View at Riverdale, 4250 S. 1000 West, was reported at 8:09 p.m., Riverdale Fire Chief Jared Sholly told Gephardt Daily.

Riverdale fire crews already were at the apartment complex responding to reports of a possible carbon monoxide poisoning when a resident alerted them to a fire in a neighboring unit, Sholly said.

Crews found heavy smoke coming from a second-floor unit and immediately extinguished the fire, he said.

Sholly estimated the damage to the apartment at $50,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, he said.

In addition to residents living in the unit that caught fire, residents in two other units are temporarily displaced due to smoke and carbon monoxide, Sholly said. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

Crews from the Weber Fire District and the Riverdale, Ogden, Roy, South Ogden and South Weber fire departments responded to the apartment fire.