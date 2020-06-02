81-year-old motorcyclist hit, killed by wrong-way driver in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah, June 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An 81-year-old motorcyclist hit head-on by a wrong-way driver has died of his injuries.

The accident happened at about 5:34 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 7200 South and State Street in Midvale.

The motorcycle was heading south when it was hit by the northbound car, a Honda driven by a 22-year-old man.

“A vehicle was driving northbound in the southbound lanes, and those vehicles crashed head on,” Sgt. Melody Gray told Gephardt Daily.

“There was an Air Force medic who stopped and attempted life-saving measures, and applied tourniquets,” Gray said.

The victim, whose name will not be released until next of kin has been notified, was transported to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Gray said the wrong-way driver was Cesar Riviera Herrera, who was taken into custody and will be booked into jail, most likely on an automobile homicide charge, with additional charges being considered.

He was also tested due to signs he was driving under the influence, Gray said, but results of toxicology tests are not yet available, she said.

