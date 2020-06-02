Murder charge filed after Sanpete County man confesses to killing, Sheriff’s Office says

MANTI, Utah, June 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect is in custody after he confessed to killing a 73-year-old man, a statement from the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office says.

Dispatch operators were reportedly called at about 5:22 p.m. Monday by a man who identified himself as 32-year-old Michael Hartnell.

“Hartnell stated he had killed someone and wanted to turn himself in,” the statement says. “Law Enforcement Officers responded to the Hideaway Valley area and located Hartnell at a residence on Cobble Ridge Road.

“Seventy-three-year-old Joseph Vallejo was located deceased in the residence.”

Hartnell was arrested and transported to the Sanpete County Jail to be booked on the charge of murder, the SCSO statement says.