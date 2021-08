SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug.5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Fire Department crews battled a grass fire Thursday afternoon and are still on scene mopping up hot spots.

According to a tweet by SLCFD at 3:40 p.m., the working grass fire at 1216 South and 900 West is under control; however, 900 West is blocked because of supply hoses.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is made available.