New fire starts near mouth of Parley’s Canyon, estimated at 5 acres

MILLCREEK, Utah, Aug. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A new wildfire has started Thursday afternoon near the mouth of Parley’s Canyon.

The new “Plateau Fire,” off Plateau Drive in Millcreek, was initially estimated at three acres, and resources, including air support, were responding, according to Utah Fire Info on Twitter. The fire was reported at about 3:30 p.m.

Unified Fire Authority then tweeted that the fire has grown to five acres, but is no longer spreading, and there have been no evacuations.

“Crews are actively securing the fires edge and putting out hotspots,” UFA tweeted.

Forty UFA firefighters are on scene, along with two single-engine air tankers.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.