91 LDS missionaries at Provo Missionary Training Center test positive for COVID-19

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Ninety-one missionaries at the Provo Missionary Training Center for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Thursday.

“Since the Provo Missionary Training Center resumed in-person training in June, precautions and COVID protocols have helped to keep any COVID cases to a minimum,” said LDS Church spokesman Sam Penrod in a statement. “These precautions include requiring all missionaries to be fully vaccinated before arrival and available testing of those training in the MTC. However, after several missionaries tested positive earlier this week, all 588 missionaries in the Provo MTC were tested and a total of 91 tested positive.”

Of the missionaries who tested positive, few have reported being symptomatic or feeling ill, the statement said.

“The Provo MTC continues to operate at a reduced capacity and so there are ample facilities to isolate those who are negative and quarantine those who are positive,” the statement said. “Additional protocols are now in place involving procedures in the cafeteria and gymnasium. Face coverings will be worn indoors during all classes, meetings, and devotionals.”

Missionaries will not travel to their assigned missions unless they are negative for COVID or have completed all necessary quarantine periods, and new arriving missionaries will be required to have a negative COVID test when they report on Wednesdays, the statement said.

