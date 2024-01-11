92-year-old Utah woman named world’s oldest water skier

Jan. 11 (UPI) — A Utah woman who has been water skiing since 1961 was officially dubbed the world’s oldest female water skier at age 92.

Dwan Jacobsen Young of Fish Haven said she started water skiing on Lake Bear when she was 29 years old, and now she is joined on her outings by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“I always get butterflies before I get in the water,” Young told Guinness World Records. “In the water, I feel excited.”

Young said she didn’t know her family had applied for the Guinness World Records title on her behalf. They surprised her with the news at a family Christmas party.

“Our daughter announced that our granddaughter had a surprise,” she recalled. “Up on the screen came a video of me skiing this summer.”

Young’s daughter then presented her with the Guinness World Records certificate.

“I could not believe it. I still cannot believe it,” she said. “What a surprise and what an honor.”