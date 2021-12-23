Spanish Fork Public Safety mourns loss of firefighter, fire marshal

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Dec. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Spanish Fork Public Safety is mourning the loss of a firefighter and one-time fire marshal.

“It is with great sadness that we say farewell to one of our own,” said a Facebook post. “Firefighter Joe Jarvis passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 22. Joe served the citizens of Spanish Fork for over 30 years as a firefighter and as the fire marshal. Joe was able to serve alongside his brother and sister and follow in his father’s footsteps. Please keep the Jarvis family in your thoughts and prayers. Funeral details will be posted when they are available. Joe you will truly be missed. 10-42 brother.”

Facebook users also paid tribute to Jarvis.

“Joe was always so good to me. He will be missed. Rest In Peace Joe,” wrote one user.

“Joe was one on a million, he was always looking out for my mom and dad, and taking care of all their household repairs. Thank you Joe, for being you, you will be missed by many,” wrote another individual.

“Joe was an amazing man. He was always so kind to our family. We loved watching our boys compete in sports together and he was always so positive and nice to everyone,” wrote another user.