Sandy Police searching for man who allegedly attempted armed robbery at Harmons

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Sandy Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted an armed robbery at Harmons Wednesday. Photo: Sandy City PD

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 23. 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted an armed robbery at Harmons Wednesday.

“Attempted Robbery: yesterday morning this male attempted to rob the Harmons on 7755 S. 700 East, threatening a weapon,” said a Facebook post from Sandy City Police Department. “The employee was able to remain calm and alerted other coworkers. The male fled on foot.”

He is described as Caucasian, in his 20s, 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a medium build.

Anyone that recognizes the man is asked to call Sandy PD on 801-799-3000.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here