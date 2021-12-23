Sandy Police searching for man who allegedly attempted armed robbery at Harmons

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 23. 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted an armed robbery at Harmons Wednesday.

“Attempted Robbery: yesterday morning this male attempted to rob the Harmons on 7755 S. 700 East, threatening a weapon,” said a Facebook post from Sandy City Police Department. “The employee was able to remain calm and alerted other coworkers. The male fled on foot.”

He is described as Caucasian, in his 20s, 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a medium build.

Anyone that recognizes the man is asked to call Sandy PD on 801-799-3000.