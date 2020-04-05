Medics from Hill Air Force Base deploy to New York to assist with COVID-19 response

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah, April 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Several medics from the 419th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force base are on their way to New York City to assist with the COVID-19 response.

“With just one day’s notice, several medics from the @419fw deployed today for the New York City area,” said a tweet from the 419th Fighter Wing. “The reservists work full time as nurse practitioners and registered nurses, but also serve part time in the United States Air Force Reserve at Hill Air Force Base.”

Another tweet from the 419th Fighter Wing invites students to come on a virtual field trip to Hill Air Force Base for an up-close look at the F-35 Lightning II, hosted by one of its fighter pilots.

That video can be seen below.