Agencies warn of possible spring flooding, begin controlled water releases from Little Dell, Mountain Dell reservoirs

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County Department Public Utilities has started controlled releases from controlled water releases from Little Dell and Mountain Dell reservoirs.

The controlled releases began Tuesday, according to the statement from SLCDPU and Salt Lake County Flood Control. The reason for the releases is to manage water flows due to this winter’s unusually high snowpack level.

The releases initially consist of 10-20 cubic feet per second (cfs), which will be increased to a sustained flow of 55-60 cfs; however, flows may need to be increased later in the spring, the statement says.

“It is important for our teams to be proactive in anticipation of this year’s high spring runoff,” said Laura Briefer, SLCPU director.

“SLCDPU operates and maintains Little Dell and Mountain Dell Reservoirs for water supply and flood control. We appreciate the continued close coordination with Salt Lake County Flood Control in the planning and reduction of flood impacts.”

Kade Moncur, Director of Salt Lake County Flood Control said, “With this planned release and increased flow, Parleys Creek will be moving fast, and the water is cold. We ask residents to please be careful around creeks and rivers. Be sure to keep a close eye on your kids and don’t let them play too close to the water.”

Water experts are also reminding all pet owners to keep their dogs away from fast moving waters in Parleys Creek, Emigration Creek, Millcreek, Red Butte Creek, and City Creek. Parleys Creek runs through Sugarhouse Park, along with Tanner Park, which is a popular off-leash dog park.

Dog owners are asked to keep their dogs away from any waters affected by rain and snow runoff because of strong currents that can lead to drowning.

Salt Lake County Flood Control Engineering and SLCDPU continue to remove debris from creeks and canals and monitor water flows and snowpack levels, the statement says.

The agencies offered spring runoff safety tips: