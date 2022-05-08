Aggravated assault suspect in custody after downtown SWAT standoff

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The suspect in an aggravated assault is in custody after an overnight SWAT standoff in downtown Salt Lake City.

The incident began about 10:53 p.m. when emergency dispatchers received calls about a fight at the River Rock apartments at 741 South 300 East.

“When patrol officers arrived, they located a 23-year-old man with injuries that occurred after the suspect slashed him with a large knife,” according to a press statement by SLCPD. “The victim did not require any medical assistance,” SLCPD said.

Officers on scene said the suspect, identified as Dallan Bandy, was holed up in an apartment along “with the weapon used in the aggravated assault.”

Police made repeated attempts to coax Bandy from the apartment but he refused to cooperate, the SLCPD statement said.

The on-scene incident commander called in the SWAT team along with the department’s crisis negotiators, the press statement said. A court-authorized search warrant for the apartment was requested and processed at the same time.

At 2:44 a.m. the SWAT team used a “device” to breach the apartment door and ordered Bandy to surrender. While police said he initially refused to comply, skilled crisis negotiators continued to communicate with him and approximately an hour later he was safely taken into custody.

“Bandy will be booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on a charge of aggravated assault”, the SLCPD press statement said.

Bandy and the alleged assault victim are acquaintances, police said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.