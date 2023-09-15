AG’s office asks for help chasing multi-county shoplifting crew

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police seek your tips on a team of shoplifters operating in three counties.

“Today, investigators from the Utah Attorney General’s Office Crimes Against Statewide Economy (CASE) Strike Force/Organized Retail Theft Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for thefts at six retail stores in cities throughout Salt Lake, Davis, and Utah Counties.” reads a Thursday press release from the AG’s office.

The suspects pose as shoppers seeking expensive athletic wear, clothing, and other apparel. They stack numerous items into a shopping cart and leave the store without paying. “ So far, the two suspects are tied to thefts totaling at least $5,000 in property losses.”

The CASE Strike Force is asking for tips to identify a muscular African-American man in his 30s, often seen wearing a baseball cap. He’s often accompanied by Caucasian female accomplices. At least three different companion females have been identified at various locations.