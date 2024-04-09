Alec Benjamin bringing 12 Notes tour to SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 9, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin is coming to Salt Lake City in support of his single, “King Size Bed.”

Benjamin plays the Union Event Center on Oct. 14. Artist presale tickets are on sale today. General admission tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through LiveNation.

The singer was hailed by “Time: as a “pop storyteller for the next generation. He made his professional debut in 2018 with tracks including “Let Me Down Slowly” (3x-Platinum; Billboard 200), “If We Have Each Other” (Platinum), “Water Fountain” (Platinum), and “Jesus In LA” (Gold).

He has toured across the United States, Asia, Australia, and Europe – including debut performances at the Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival and Lollapalooza Music Festival.

Appearing with Benjamin is Matt Hansen, known for songs including “Something to Remember.”

Hansen grew his platform to 2.5 million followers on TikTok.