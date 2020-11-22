Alleged DUI driver in SLCo ignores officers’ commands to stop after side-swiping vehicle

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County sheriff’s investigators say a woman who was allegedly driving under the influence ignored officers’ commands to stop after she side-swiped another vehicle early Sunday morning.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake City said Ashley Marie Wilkins, 35, is facing charges of:

Failure to stop at the command of a police officer, a third-degree felony

Driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, a class B misdemeanor

Failure to remain at the scene of an accident, a class B misdemeanor

Wilkins, according to the statement, was observed driving recklessly by a citizen. When Wilkins pulled into a gas station parking lot the citizen followed while calling police.

“While waiting for police, the suspect pulled up next to the citizen and side-swiped his vehicle causing damage to both vehicles,” the statement said. “The suspect stayed on scene briefly then left the scene in her vehicle while the citizen was on the phone with police.”

Officers caught up to Wilkins and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

“The suspect did not stop and continued with multiple police vehicles following,” the statement said. “The suspect stopped at a traffic light and officers gave commands for the suspect to turn her vehicle off. The traffic light turned green and the suspect continued.”

Officers continued following Wilkins while observing “an erratic driving pattern of swerving and failing to maintain a lane,” according to the statement.

The suspect continued for approximately one mile while officers followed.

“The suspect turned into the driveway of her residence where she was again challenged by police,” the statement said. “The suspect obeyed commands this time and was taken into custody. I noted the suspect smelled of alcohol and had slow, slurred speech. The suspect was taken to the precinct where an intoxilyzer test was performed and the suspect blew over the legal limit at .148BAC.”

Wilkins was transported to Salt Lake County Jail and was subsequently ordered to be released with conditions.