ALTA, Utah, July 3 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Marshal for the town of Alta has tweeted thanks for a rescue operation yesterday.

“Big THANK YOU to @UPDSL, Canyon Patrol, @FireAuthority., Station 113, and @AltaSkiArea Ski Patrol for their assistance in a joint rescue yesterday on Mt. Baldy,” the tweet says.

“18 year old male seriously injured in a fall down the Main Chute.”

See the shared photos below.