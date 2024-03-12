Elizabeth Smart shares message on 21st anniversary of rescue

UTAH, March 12, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Elizabeth Smart, child kidnapping survivor, author and children’s safety activist, has shared a message on the 21st anniversary of her rescue from her captors.

“I believe in miracles,” she wrote on social media. “I believe in happy endings. I believe in dreams coming true.

“Today is the 21st anniversary of being rescued. My life is far from perfect but I’m so happy and grateful for the life I have today. When I was kidnapped I thought I’d never finish school, go to college, fall in love, get married, or have a family. I thought every dream I had for myself was stolen.

“For me, today is a celebration of all the happy moments of my life, and a reminder to never give up. I know each of us has a story and we all have our dark days in life but I hope whoever reads this finds themselves believing in miracles, dreams coming true, and hope for a better future.”

Smart, now 36, is founder of the Elizabeth Smart Foundation.

“Our mission is to bring hope and end the victimization and exploitation of sexual assault through education, healing, and advocacy,” its mission statement says. “Our vision is to vanquish sexual assault and exploitation in all its forms.”