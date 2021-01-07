Amber Alert canceled after Utah infant found safe

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Amber Alert issued Wednesday afternoon has been canceled after the infant boy was found safe, according to the Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

“He was found in Salt Lake County this evening,” said a Facebook post from the DCSO says. “Thank you for sharing information and providing tips/leads. We’re so very grateful.”

The missing infant, referred to as “Baby Torres,” was believed to have been taken by his mother, who did not have legal custody. Officials did not confirm that fact when canceling the Amber Alert.