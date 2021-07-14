Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl from Surprise, Arizona

SURPRISE, Arizona, July 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Amber Alert has been issued Tuesday night for a 2-year-old girl from Surprise, Arizona.

“The Surprise Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating Fallon Costello, a 27-year-old white female and her daughter, 2-year-old Paytan Costello,” said a Facebook post. “Costello and her daughter were last seen at their residence in the area of 16000 W. Banff Lane during an investigation by the Department of Child Safety. Costello and her daughter left the residence unbeknownst to DCS investigators, through a bedroom window.”

Fallon Costello was last seen wearing a pink top and black pants, the post said. Paytan was last seen wearing a purple “princess” nightgown.

“Fallon and Paytan Costello were then observed at 12:18 p.m., in the area of Reems and Greenway Road, entering into a newer model white Dodge Caravan with a sticker in the front passenger window,” the post said. “The license plate number is unknown at this time.”

Anyone with any information regarding the location of Fallon and Paytan Costello is asked to call Surprise Police at 623-222-4000, or 623-222-TIPS (8477), or email crimetips@surpriseaz.gov. The reference number in this case is #210702647.