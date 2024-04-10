Donald Trump says Arizona Supreme Court went ‘too far’ with abortion law

April 10 (UPI) — Donald Trump said Wednesday that the Arizona Supreme Court‘s near-total abortion ban goes too far.

The former president was asked by reporters if he believed the court decision Tuesday goes “too far,” to which he replied “yea they did.” Trump was met by reporters on the apron of the Atlanta International Airport as he arrived in the city for a fundraiser.

“I’m sure that the governor and everybody else is going to bring it back into reason and then it will be taken care of, I think, very quickly,” Trump replied. “Florida is probably going to change also.”

Earlier in the week, Trump said abortion rights should be decided by the states. Florida is considering a bill to ban abortions after six weeks.

The law brought into effect by the Arizona Supreme Court was published in 1864 when Arizona was a territory. It is a total ban on elective abortions with an exception only to protect the life of the mother.

Meanwhile, U.S. Senate hopeful Kari Lake has switched her position on the law, which she once called “great,” releasing a statement Tuesday saying the court’s decision is “out of step with Arizonans.”

“I speak to more Arizonans than anyone and it is abundantly clear that the pre-statehood law is out of step with Arizonans,” Lake said. “I wholeheartedly agree with President Trump — this is a very personal issue that should be determined by each individual state and her people.”

Lake added that she is opposed to federal funding for abortion and federal bans on abortion.

During Lake’s failed 2022 gubernatorial campaign, her opinion on the law was much different. Appearing on “The Conservative Circus with Jamie T. Harris” podcast on June 24, 2022, Lake shared her excitement that the law was on the books.

The episode is no longer available on iHeartMedia’s platform, though it was on Tuesday. Lake’s Democratic opponent for Senate, Rep. Ruben Gallego, shared a snippet of the interview on X.

Gallego called the court’s decision “bull[expletive]” in a video statement on X.

“What happened today, the fact that women in Arizona now have less rights than they ever had, have no control over their bodies, it’s just inhumane,” Gallego said. “The state’s supreme court has had their say. We will have our say and we will fight.”

Lake and Gallego are running for the Senate seat currently held by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, an independent who announced last month she will not seek a second term.