Amber Alert update: New details released in recovery of boys missing from Price

CARBON COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office has a released more information on the two Price boys recovered two days after an Amber Alert was issued, and on the father of one child, who is now under arrest on suspicion of kidnapping.

The CCSO says multiple agencies worked on the case and followed hundreds of tips, which resulted in the arrest of Derek Rowley in Elko, Nevada, at 1:23 a.m. Saturday.

Rowley had been named as the suspect in the disappearance of his 8-year-old son and his son’s half brother, who is 6.

Earlier news release issued by the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office say Rowley was the subject of a protective order that legally barred him from being around his son, and that he “has made threats to harm himself and the children.”

“After being placed into custody, Derek provided Elko County deputies the location of the two missing boys,” the latest statement from the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office says. “Elko County deputies went to the location given to them by Derek and were able to locate the two missing boys and their mother.

“The boys were in good health and are now safe. This is still an ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of Derek and the boys for the last three days. The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank for their help and tips in relation to this case. The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office is still following up on all tips received from the public.”

A statement from the Elko County Sheriff’s Office said that “Rowley was arrested on the Carbon County, Utah outstanding warrant, charging Kidnapping listing no bail,” adding, “The children were reunited with family members.”