American Fork police searching for missing, possibly endangered woman

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Jan. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The American Fork Police Department is looking for a 30-year old woman who is missing and feared to be in danger.

Kylee Marie Hreinson is thought to be in Salt Lake County, possibly within or around Salt Lake City, said a news release from the American Fork Police Department.

Hreinson was last seen in American Fork on Sunday, Jan. 3, before leaving a family member’s home, the news release said. Hreinson was picked up by an unknown man and told family she would be staying at a friend’s home in “Salt Lake” for a few days, officials added.

“Family members were able to talk to Kylee via a messaging app on Jan. 10,” the news release said “However, Kylee appeared as though she may have been under duress inside of a garage with a white garage door appearing in the background. Kylee also appeared to have some bruising on her face. Kylee told family members that she would return back home during the evening of Jan. 10.”

However, Hreinson did not return. It is believed she could be in danger, the news release said.

“Kylee has been associated with a Chad Lapniewski whose vehicle is a blue, 4-door, 2018 Kia Forte with a possible plate of 0G2XL, from an unknown state,” the news release said. “Kylee may also be with an unidentified Caucasian male last seen wearing multiple backpacks, one of which was a University of Utah backpack. The male was also wearing a University of Utah hat. This male was last seen in the area of 1300 E. 600 South in Salt Lake City.”

Hreinson is a Caucasian female with long dark brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a darker clothing, possibly including dark leggings and a dark sweater. Her ears are pierced with a small loop high on her right ear. For her missing poster, click here.

Anyone with knowledge of Hreinson’s whereabouts, or any further information, is asked to call Detective Diego Garcia with the American Fork Police Department at 801-763- 3020 or Central Utah 911 Dispatch at 801-794-3970 if it is after 6 p.m.