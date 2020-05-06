America’s Freedom Festival in Provo cancelled except for ‘massive’ fireworks display

PROVO, Utah, May 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — America’s Freedom Festival in Provo has been cancelled for 2020 except for a “massive” fireworks display, officials said.

The Freedom Festival at Provo produces more than 25 educational programs and community events each year, including its signature event, Stadium of Fire.

“With a desire to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, we are postponing all our regularly scheduled summer events until 2021,” said a Facebook post. “However, we are in the planning stages of a massive July 4 fireworks display in Utah County, which will be visible from across the valley to all those wishing to social distance.”

Executive Director of the Freedom Festival Jim Evans said: “The safety and health of our guests are always the first priorities at any Freedom Festival event, period. Even in a typical year that’s the prevailing theme. But with so many of our loved ones at risk from this illness, including so many wonderful military veterans, we have to be especially careful this year.”

Evans added: “While we can’t give Utahns the full patriotic celebration they’re used to this summer, we’re very excited to offer the public a free fireworks show on July 4. It’s our way of saying thank you to Utah’s brave essential workers, and to a community that’s supported us for so many years. It will be safe and it will be big! More information on the 2020 fireworks show coming soon!”