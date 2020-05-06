Gov. Herbert issues new Executive Order clarifying guidelines for social gatherings, outdoor activities, more

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 6, 2020, (Gephardt Daily) – Gov. Gary R. Herbert has issued an executive order clarifying guidelines for social gatherings, outdoor recreation, personal services, gyms and fitness centers.

“I am grateful to all Utahns who take these public health recommendations seriously,” Gov. Herbert said. “We still need to be extremely cautious in the moderate-risk phase, and much of that caution will carry into the low-risk phase as well. Following these guidelines is crucial to ensuring the safety and health of all Utahns.”

The new order clarifies that “private social interactions that occur without oversight by a formal organization are allowable in groups of 20 or fewer” in the moderate-risk phase. The same guidance applies to groups of 50 or fewer in the low-risk phase, according to a statement released by the governor’s office.

Outdoor recreation guidelines clarify that no one should participate in sporting activities that require teammates to be closer than 10 feet from one another, and clients obtaining personal care services can remove their mask when it would interfere with the service they are receiving, the statement said.

Gyms may allow skills and conditioning activities when social distancing guidelines are followed. Again, anyone participating in sporting activities must remain 10 feet away from other persons.

The order is effective immediately and remains in effect until 11:59 p.m. on May 15. View the full order below, or view it here . View the phased guidelines here.