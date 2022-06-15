Annual World Refugee Day celebration set for this weekend in Millcreek

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utahns are invited to join together for Annual World Refugee Day this Friday and Saturday at Big Cottonwood Regional Park in Millcreek.

The 18th annual celebration will include free activities, music and entertainment, storytelling, a global market and cuisine from around the world.

“World Refugee Day is a highlight of the summer, and we are thankful and excited to gather in-person once again,” said Asha Parekh, director of the Refugee Services Office.

“This has been a landmark year as we welcomed more than 900 Afghans over the past few months. World Refugee Day is an opportunity to honor refugees who just arrived and those who have been here for years, and the communities and individuals helping them build a new life.”

Festivities, open to all, begin at 6 p.m. Friday with food, music and recognition of refugees who became naturalized U.S. citizens during the past year. A screening of the Disney animated film “Luca” will begin at sundown.

On Saturday, the event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Events include refugee youth soccer and volleyball tournaments, “around the world” booths to learn about countries and cultures, and more food and shopping from refugee vendors.

A variety of refugee-run food businesses and vendor food trucks will share global cuisine including:

Bhutan House (Indian, Bhutanese and Nepali)

Prime Corn (pre-Hispanic vegetarian)

Mother of All (Sudanese)

Delicius (Venezuelan)

Ashikat Kitchen (Middle Eastern)

Halab’s Jasmine Kitchen (Syrian)

Kafé Mamai (African-Caribbean)

Wings on Wheels (American with an Afghani twist)

Get Fala-full (Middle Eastern and Indian)

Namash (Swahili)

Noor Al Sham (Shawarma and Syrian)

Sikkim Momo (Sikkimese and Indian)

Falafel Al Jailawi (Middle Eastern and Iraqi)

World Refugee Day is presented in partnership with refugee, community and business organizations, including VentureOut! More information is at refugee.utah.gov or facebook.com/UTRefugeeServices .