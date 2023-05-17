Armed standoff in Davis County closes part of U.S. 89

SOUTH WEBER, Utah, May 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Davis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call in South Weber early Wednesday morning, and found a suspect was found barricaded in his house.

“At this time, no injuries have been reported and there are no known hostages,” a department tweet says.

Stephanie Dinsmore, spokeswoman for the Davis County Sheriff‘s Office, told Gephardt Daily officers were alerted to the incident by a 4 a.m. call to dispatch regarding a domestic violence report. Officers responded to a residence at Morgan Trout Farm, just east of U.S. Route 89.

“When deputies arrived, the suspect was barricaded inside his residence,” Dinsmore said. “Two other individuals were able to get out. Over the course of several hours, the suspect fired numerous rounds.

“We have about 50 officers that are still here trying to bring this to a peaceful conclusion,” Dinsmore said at 10:30 a.m.

The suspect is believed to be a 30-year-old man.

Dinsmore said a portion of U.S. 89 is closed. The northbound lanes are closed from Antelope Drive, and the southbound lanes are closed from South Weber.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this story as it develops.