Armed suspect killed in Salt Lake City officer-involved shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 2, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — An armed suspect was shot and killed in a confrontation with Salt Lake City police officers early Tuesday morning.

According to an SLCPD press statement, police were called about 2:24 a.m. with reports of an armed man at a gas station and convenience store at 875 South State St.

“Upon their arrival, officers found the suspect in the parking lot. The suspect had a weapon, challenged officers, and refused to comply with their orders.

“Four Salt Lake City Police officers fired shots,” the SLCPD statement said.

“Officers and paramedics attempted to provide first aid, but the man died on scene.”

Photo by Gephardt Daily photojournalist Monico Garza

The suspect’s identity has yet to be confirmed.

“The four officers involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative leave, which is a standard procedure.

“OICI Protocol Team 4 (West Jordan Police) is leading this investigation.”

“The public may never fully realize or understand the volatile, dangerous, and often unpredictable situations our officers face,” said Chief Mike Brown. “This investigation will gather additional facts, but I am relieved there were no other physical injuries to our officers or other community members. The safety of our city remains our number one priority.”

There is no other information available for release at this time.