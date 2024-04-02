Early morning fire causes $80 in damages to Ogden home

OGDEN, Utah April 2, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters were called to a structure fire at about 5:07 a.m. Tuesday morning, and arrived to find a two-story garage enveloped in smoke and flames.

Crews arrived at the site, in the 900 block of Canyon Road, and began efforts to prevent the fire’s spread.

“Within 10 minutes of arriving on the scene, crews had the fire extinguished,” says a statement issued by the Ogden City Fire Department.

“The building is being secured and has an estimated $80,000 in damage to the structure with another $40,000 in damaged contents. Nobody was injured or displaced by the fire.”

Firefighters from South Ogden Fire assisted those from Ogden City. People and resources used included 21 firefighters, two ladder trucks, three engines, an ambulance, a paramedic truck and a Battalion Chief. The fire marshal’s office responded to investigate the fire’s cause and origin.