Arrest made in missing men investigation now called a homicide case

BLANDING, Utah, March 10, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators from the San Juan County Sheriff‘s Office announced Sunday that the case of two missing men will now become a homicide investigation, and that the men’s landlord/roommate has been arrested for obstruction of justice in the case.

The missing men, William (Drew) Bull, 29, and Christopher “Topher” Owens, were last heard from on Monday, Feb. 26.

A search warrant was served on the men’s Blanding residence Friday, several days after owner/roommate Charles Youngkuom Yoo, 35, was charged with second-degree felony obstruction.

“A mutual friend of both Bull and Owens had reported to law enforcement officials some concerning interactions he had had with Yoo during the days immediately after the two men had stopped using social media and cell phones to make contact with friends and family,” the SJCSO statement says.

“Due to evidence collected at the residence, interviews with Yoo, investigative techniques and the lack of proof of life from William Bull and Christopher Owens, the investigation is now being termed a homicide investigation.”

The SJCSO said “Anyone with information or who has seen anything suspicious that could be related to this investigation is asked to call the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office at 435-587-2237.”

The mutual friend who contacted the Sheriff’s Office about the two men’s disappearance said he and Yoo returned to Yoo’s residence after an errand involving Bull’s girlfriend and her children.

“Charles thought it would be a good idea to tactically clear the residence for any possible threats. Charles is a former military veteran and instructed (the witness) the proper technique for clearing the home. After clearing the residence, they allowed (the girlfriend) and her children to enter. When (the witness) entered the garage, he noticed a common door that had not been checked. It was locked from the inside. Charles was asked about the locked door and if he had cleared that room. Charles told (the witness) that he had not checked the room and that it must have been locked on his way out…. Charles was adamant that it was clear and there was no reason to enter the room.”

The findings of the search warrant have not been released. Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are available.

The officer who arrested Yoo on the obstruction of justice charge asked that he be held without bail because he has “lived in multiple states in short times. No family or ties…. Nothing permanent that would keep him in Utah.”