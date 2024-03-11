USU fires women’s basketball coach after last-place finish, first-round exit

LOGAN, Utah, March 10, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah State has fired women’s basketball coach Kayla Ard following back-to-back last-place finishes in the Mountain West Conference.

USU Vice President and Director of Athletics Diana Sabau announced the change Sunday following the Aggies’ 85-49 loss to Boise State in the first round of the Mountain West tournament in Las Vegas.

“We appreciate everything Kayla and her staff have contributed to Utah State,” Sabau said. “However, it is in the best interest of the program to make a change.”

Utah State won just nine games the past two seasons, finishing 5-24 overall and 2-16 in the Mountain West this season after a 4-26, 1-17 showing in 2022-23.

Ard, the ninth head coach in program history, guided the Aggies to a 24-90 overall record and a 10-62 mark in the Mountain West in her four seasons with the team.

After posting a 4-20 overall record in her first season with the Aggies, Ard showed promise with an 11-19 mark in her second season.

The Hammond, Louisiana, native previously served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Denver, Dayton, Clemson, Troy and Pensacola.

A national search for USU’s next women’s basketball coach will begin immediately, university officials said.