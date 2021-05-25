At least 1 critically injured in Spanish Fork Canyon collision between car, semi

SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah, May 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — At least one person it critically injured after a collision between a car and a semi truck Tuesday afternoon in Spanish Fork Canyon.

Trooper Chris Bishop, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily at 4:11 p.m. that the crash is near the mouth of the canyon, and traffic was closed down so a medical helicopter could land.

Bishop said he did not yet know how many people were injured.

According to information from the Utah Department of Transportation, the accident is on U.S. Highway 6 at mile marker 179.

Three traffic lanes are impacted, and the scene is expected to be cleared by about 6:45 p.m.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.