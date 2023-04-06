Avalanche crews searching for possible victims after natural slide at Snowbird’s Chickadee trail

SNOWBIRD, Utah, April 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Avalanche search crews are on the scene after a snow slide buried the western edge of Snowbird’s Chickadee trail.

“A naturally-occurring avalanche that started on the south facing, lower section of Mt. Superior (outside of Snowbird boundaries), ran across SR-210, and onto the western edge of Snowbird’s Chickadee trail,” says a 1:54 p.m. Thursday tweet from Snowbird resort.

“The Chickadee lift and trail were open at the time of the avalanche. We are taking every measure possible to confirm that no guests or employees were impacted, including the use of Avalanche Rescue Dogs, RECCO technology and a probe line.”

Another tweet stated that Snowbird Village is now in Interlodge, which happens “when snow levels are so great and avalanche danger is so extreme that patrons and employees of Snowbird are confined to resort buildings while avalanche work is being done. During Interlodge, road access to Snowbird is shut down as well while UDOT performs avalanche work on it,” the Snowbird website says in a list of definitions.

Gephardt Daily will have updates as information is released.