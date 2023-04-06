Park City Fire District warns public of structure stress after latest snow-related roof collapse

PARK CITY, Utah, April 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Park City Fire District is warning homeowners about structural stress and the dangers of roofs collapsing under the weight of heavy snow.

Crews saw their latest partial roof collapse after a 2:30 p.m. Thursday call to a house on Silver Spur Road.

“No one was home at the time and no injuries reported,” says a PCFD Facebook post. “This is a second home, unoccupied all winter and appears to have no snow removal from the roof all winter.”

A medic engine, ambulance, fire engine, heavy rescue crew and fire chief responded.

“After responding to several collapses caused by this unprecedented snow load in recent days, the Park City Fire District would like to emphasize to homeowners the importance of inspecting their homes for signs of structural stress,” the post says. “These include any new and obvious sagging, bowing, or cracks of interior walls, and audible cues of creaking or cracking sounds.

“We encourage homeowners to hire professional contractors to address and mitigate any concerns they might have, and discourage folks from climbing onto their roofs to remove snow due to the inherent fall risk.”