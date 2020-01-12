Avalanche watch issued for upper elevations in Logan

LOGAN, Utah, Jan. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An avalanche watch has been issued for the upper elevations in Logan Sunday morning.

“High danger is likely to develop this afternoon on some drifted upper elevation slopes,” said a tweet from the Utah Avalanche Center Logan at 9 a.m. “Very dangerous conditions will become more widespread tonight, with large, fast moving, and long running natural avalanches quite possible.”

On Friday, a rider triggered and was able to ride out of an avalanche on a south facing slope at 9,000 feet in Boss Canyon, said a previous tweet.

