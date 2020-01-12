2 transported to hospital after house fire in Layton

LAYTON, Utah, Jan. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were transported to area hospitals after a house fire in Layton Sunday morning.

The incident, in the area of 2780 E. Summerwood Drive (300 North), was first reported at 5:50 a.m., said a tweet from Layton City Fire Department.

“Two occupants home at the time, one was able to get out, another was removed from home by police officers prior to fire department arrival,” the tweet said. “Both were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.”

There were no injuries to fire department personnel and police officers who carried out the rescue were evaluated and released on scene.

An hour later, another tweet said the fire was extinguished.

“Crews will remain on scene completing salvage and overhaul and attempting to determine fire origin and cause,” the tweet said.

At this early stage there is no exact estimate of damages.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.