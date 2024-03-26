Baltimore bridge collapses after cargo ship collision

March 26 (UPI) — A large cargo ship struck a major transportation bridge that spanned Baltimore’s Patapsco River early Tuesday, causing the structure to collapse, officials and authorities said.

Video of the incident published online by the Harford County Volunteer Fire and EMS shows the large vessel striking the 1.6-mile-long, four-lane-wide Francis Scott Key Bridge. A fire is then ignited followed by spans of the structure falling into the waters below.

The extent of the collapse was not immediately clear.

The Coast Guard said it had received a report of the incident shortly before 1:30 a.m.

“#USCG responding to Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore,” the U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic division said on X. “Multiple response units deployed.”

The Maryland Transportation Authority confirmed the collision on X, urging the public to avoid the I-695 southeast corridor.

“I-695 Key Bridge collapse due to ship strike,” it said. “Active scene.”

The Volunteer Firefighters from @jmvfc8, the Volunteer Swift Water Team and the @HarfordCoDES Special Operations Team are assisting the Unified Command at the Baltimore Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. pic.twitter.com/ipoTR2HljY — Harford Co., MD Fire & EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) March 26, 2024

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said rescue efforts were underway.

“Please pray for those impacted,” he said.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said he was aware of the incident was en route to the scene.

The MarineTraffic website has identified the involved vessel as the Singapore-flagged cargo ship Dali. It said it was en route to Colombo, Sri Lanka, when the crash occurred.

UPI has contacted the vessel’s owner, Synergy Marine Group, for confirmation.

The bridge first opened in March 1977 and is named after Francis Scott Key who is said to have written the lyrics to the “Star Spangled Banner” after being inspired by the Patapsco River, according to the Maryland Transportation