Krispy Kreme to partner with McDonald’s

March 26 (UPI) — Krispy Kreme announced Tuesday it would partner with McDonald’s to sell their fresh doughnuts daily.

The new partnership is set to roll out starting later in 2024, with nationwide availability expected by the end of 2026. The move will allow Krispy Kreme to more than double the locations where their donuts are currently served, it said in a statement.

The rollout follows an earlier test run at 160 McDonald’s restaurants in the Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky areas where “consumer demand exceeded expectations.”

Currently, those pilot restaurants are the only McDonalds’s locations that serve Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA’s Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer called the partnership “an exciting next step in that journey and a chance to unlock new business opportunities in the breakfast category.”

Three signature Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be available, individually, or in boxes of six, starting at breakfast and lasting throughout the day, including the original glazed, a chocolate iced with sprinkles and a chocolate iced, cream filled doughnut.

Krispy Kreme President and CEO Josh Charlesworth said partnering with McDonald’s on a national scale will provide their customers “unprecedented daily access.”

To celebrate, Krispy Kreme is giving away one free Original Glazed Doughnut to all guests who visit U.S. Krispy Kreme shops between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday.