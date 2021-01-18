Bells will ring at the Utah State Capitol Tuesday to honor victims of COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered that the bells at the Utah State Capitol will ring on Tuesday, Jan. 19 in honor of the lives lost to COVID-19.

The state of Utah joins cities and towns across the country in lighting buildings in amber, lighting candles or ringing bells at 3:30 p.m. MST as part of a national COVID-19 memorial initiated by the Presidential Inaugural Committee, said a news release from the Office of the Governor.

The bells at the Utah State Capitol will ring 15 times in remembrance of the 1,500 Utahns who have died since March 2020 of COVID-19.

“We will never forget the heavy toll this deadly virus has taken in this state, and we pray for comfort and peace to the families and friends left behind,” Cox said. “We hope all Utahns will join in honoring those we have lost during this national moment of remembrance.”