Bicyclist airlifted to hospital in critical condition following crash in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition following a bicycle accident Saturday in Park City.

Park City police and fire officials responded about 11:30 a.m. to reports of a bicycle crash involving multiple patients on Chalk Creek Road, the Park City Fire District posted on its Facebook page.

One patient sustained critical injuries and was transported to a hospital by a University of Utah AirMed helicopter, and a second patient was transported by ambulance in stable condition, the post states.

No other information about the crash was immediately available.