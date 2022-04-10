Bicyclist brothers dead after collision with car in Washington City

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah, April 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two bicyclist brothers visiting for a local competition were struck and fatally injured Friday afternoon in Washington City.

A statement issued Saturday by the Washington City Police Department says the accident happened at about 2 p.m. on Telegraph Street near Coral Canyon Boulevard.

“The cyclists were traveling westbound on Telegraph using the bike lane,” the WCPD statement says. “The vehicle, a Hyundai Genesis passenger car, was also traveling westbound on Telegraph. The speed of the vehicle is undetermined, but the posted speed limit is 50 mph.

“Both cyclists were found unresponsive, and life-saving measures were initiated by witnesses, and then continued by first responders on arrival. Both patients were later transported to St. George Regional Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.”

The roadway in both directions was shut down for about two hours during the accident reconstruction team’s investigation.

“The cyclists were identified as two brothers from California who were competing in a local bike race. There names will not be released at this time. A Washington City female resident operating the Hyundai Genesis has been taken into custody. Arrest and charges will be determined after medical evaluation.

The police department thanks agencies that assisted, including the St. George Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Adult Probation and Parole, Washington City Fire, Hurricane City Fire, Utah Highway Patrol, Utah Department of Transportation, and Washington City Streets.

This investigation is still ongoing, and further information can be released once it becomes available, the statement says.

Any witnesses that have not been in contact with law enforcement are asked to contact the Washington City Police Department at 435-986-1515 or through our non-emergency non-emergency dispatch at 435-634-5730.