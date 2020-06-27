Bill Gephardt’s Podcast – Episode 5: SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall on police, protests, pandemics, plus, Rev. France Davis on the politics of rage

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Erin Mendenhall was sworn in as Salt Lake City mayor just six months ago, fresh off the campaign trail, winner of a hard-fought victory against a savvy opponent, and ready to tackle the job to which she’d been duly elected.

It was time for change.

Fast-forward to mid-June.

Things have changed alright.

And, as any savvy political observer will tell you, officer-involved shootings, police riots, killer pandemics, not to mention an earthquake and a couple thousand aftershocks, will tend to leave a mark.

Seemingly not so, however, in the case of Mendenhall — at least for now.

While she’s been criticized for kneeling with demonstrators, exhorting police to be more transparent, and for insisting people wear masks in public to battle COVID-19, she has found seeds of opportunity in the recent upheaval, opportunities to grow, to right a few wrongs, to salve the wounds of a community beside itself with grief and rage.

Rev. France Davis, longtime Utah civil rights leader and a man who marched at Selma with Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, knows a fair a bit about that grief and rage.

In our wide-ranging interview, Davis talked about the striking parallels between the civil rights movement of the 1960s and what’s happening in the streets today. Hear why he believes a combination of the philosophies espoused by MLK and Malcolm X will chart a path to future of the Black Lives Matters movement.

To hear both interviews in their entirety, click on the video player above.

