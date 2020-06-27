Harmons grocery stores in Salt Lake County now require face masks, social distancing

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, June 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Harmons grocery stores in Salt Lake County will require customers to wear face masks inside the stores and to stay six feet away from others starting Saturday, Harmons announced.

The requirements will be in effect starting June 27 for all Salt Lake County stores and July 5 for all other Harmons stores, the company said in a Facebook post.

These changes were prompted by the daily increase in Utah’s positive tests for COVID-19.

“If you don’t have a face mask, or forget to bring one, we’ve got you covered! Just ask an associate and we can help,” the Facebook post said.

“The health and safety of our customers and associates alike is of the utmost importance. Thank you for helping us take care of our community!

