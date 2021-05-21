Billie Eilish announces 2022 tour stop in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has announced a 2022 tour date in Salt Lake City.

Eilish announced a 2022 tour Friday in support of her sophomore album “Happier Than Ever.” The tour — dubbed “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour” — begins in February and sees Eilish playing shows in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

She will be playing Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena on March 21, 2022.

To sign up to pre-register for tickets, click here.

Eilish only played three shows on her 2020 “Where Do We Go?” world tour before postponing and canceling the tour due to the pandemic.