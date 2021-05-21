Rocky Mountain Power issues shutoff watch for parts of southern Utah

SOUTHERN UTAH, May 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Rocky Mountain Power has issued a shutoff watch for parts of southern Utah for this weekend.

“We are closely monitoring forecasted weather conditions in areas around Iron and Washington counties, including Cedar City, Enterprise, Dixie and Milford,” said a tweet from Rocky Mountain Power. “RMP has issued a public safety power shutoff watch for these areas which is in effect for the next 48 hours.”

A follow-up tweet added: “Forecasted high winds combined with fire weather conditions and updates by the National Weather Service has us prepared to respond in the event of any outages. We are taking safety precautions by directing restoration personnel and resources to monitor weather impact on the system.”

For more information on the shutoff watch click here.

The news comes as a fast-moving fire driven by high winds destroyed multiple homes in St. George Friday afternoon.