Black ice a factor in Morgan County rollover

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A teenage driver and passenger escaped injury Saturday morning when their Jeep rolled on black ice.

“Black ice plus an inexperienced driver, and a little too much speed equals, in this case, a rollover this morning on Trappers Loop at Milepost 4,” said a Facebook post by the Mountain Green Fire Protection District.

“Fortunately no injuries, but fuel was pouring from the filler cap of this Jeep. Seatbelts saved the teen driver and passenger. It was 16 degrees up there, and icier than you would expect.

“Please realize that road salt begins to lose its effectiveness when it is that cold, and it is a much higher elevation than down on the freeway. Mountain Green Engine 131, Squad131 and Morgan A121 responded.”