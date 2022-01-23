Pedestrian dead after struck by semi on I-80 in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A pedestrian died Saturday after being hit Friday night by a semi pulling three trailers on Interstate 80.

The accident happened at about 10:37 p.m. near milepost 11.

“The semi-truck struck a pedestrian that was in the number two lane, the pedestrian was airlifted in critical condition to an area hospital,” says a statement issued by the Utah Highway Patrol.

“A vehicle, that is believed to belong to the pedestrian, was located about a 1/4 mile east of the incident, parked in the emergency lane. The pedestrian had a skateboard and a phone with the GPS active routing him to exit 4.

“It is believed that the pedestrian’s vehicle had a mechanical issue or ran out of fuel. The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries the morning of Jan. 22, 2022.”

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

